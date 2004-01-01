Deploy Hoop in one click installation.
Open-source infrastructure access gateway with AI-powered data masking, audit trails, and just-in-time access reviews.
Hoop向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Hoopの活用例
Hoop is an open-source access gateway that intercepts connections between users and infrastructure — databases, servers, and APIs — automatically masking sensitive data and enforcing access policies at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency. It combines AI-powered PII detection via Microsoft Presidio, comprehensive audit trails, and just-in-time approval workflows through Slack or Microsoft Teams, enabling zero standing privileges without disrupting developer workflows.
Self-hosting Hoop on your VPS means audit logs, session recordings, and data masking rules stay entirely on your infrastructure, satisfying data residency requirements for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS while eliminating the cost of managed security platforms.
Hoopの主な機能
AI Data Masking
Automatically detects and masks PII, credit cards, and SSNs at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency and no query performance impact.
Just-in-Time Reviews
Request production access and receive real-time approval notifications via Slack or Microsoft Teams for zero standing privileges.
Full Audit Trails
Session recording and comprehensive logs provide complete visibility for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance requirements.
Multi-Protocol Support
Proxy connections to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, MSSQL, SSH, Kubernetes, and HTTP APIs through a single gateway.
Query Guardrails
Block dangerous operations like DROP TABLE or DELETE without WHERE clauses before they execute on production databases.
HostingerでHoopを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。