Deploy Healthchecks in one click installation.
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring that alerts you the moment a scheduled job fails to run.
Healthchecks向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Healthchecksの活用例
Healthchecks monitors whether your periodic jobs actually run when they are supposed to. It works by expecting regular HTTP pings from your cron jobs, backup scripts, and scheduled tasks — if a ping doesn't arrive within the configured grace period, Healthchecks fires an alert through Slack, PagerDuty, email, Discord, Telegram, or any of its 50+ integrations.
Self-hosting Healthchecks on your VPS gives you unlimited checks at a fixed cost, complete privacy over operational metrics, and the reliability of dedicated infrastructure. Your monitoring service runs independently from the systems it watches, so a VPS-level failure is immediately visible to on-call teams.
Healthchecksの主な機能
Simple Ping API
Integrate any cron job or script with a single HTTP GET or POST call — no agent installation and no SDK required for most monitoring scenarios.
50+ Notification Channels
Route alerts to Slack, Discord, Telegram, PagerDuty, Opsgenie, email, webhooks, and dozens more so the right team is notified instantly.
Cron Syntax Scheduling
Define exact schedules using standard cron syntax with configurable grace periods to allow for normal execution variance without false alarms.
Detailed Ping Logs
Every ping is logged with timestamp, duration, exit code, and captured output, giving you a full audit trail for debugging and compliance reporting.
Tag-Based Organization
Group related checks with tags and filter by environment, server, or service to manage hundreds of monitored jobs without losing visibility.
HostingerでHealthchecksを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
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