Deploy DB Browser for SQLite in one click installation.
Visual, browser-based tool for creating, inspecting, and editing SQLite databases without command-line tools or native app installs.
DB Browser for SQLite向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
DB Browser for SQLiteの活用例
DB Browser for SQLite provides a graphical interface for working with SQLite databases directly in your browser — no native application or SSH session required. You can create and modify tables, browse and edit records in a spreadsheet-like view, run SQL queries with syntax highlighting, and import or export data in CSV, JSON, and SQL formats. It also supports index, view, and trigger management through intuitive visual dialogs.
Running it on your VPS is especially useful when other applications on the same server use SQLite for storage — you get immediate browser-based access to inspect and modify those databases from any device without transferring files off the server.
DB Browser for SQLiteの主な機能
Browser-based access
Access your SQLite databases from any device with a browser — no native app installation or SSH access needed.
Visual table editor
Create, modify, and browse table data in a spreadsheet-like interface with support for all column types and constraints.
SQL query editor
Execute SQL with syntax highlighting and auto-completion, then view, copy, or export results directly from the interface.
Import and export
Import data from CSV and SQL files and export query results or full databases in multiple formats for analysis or backup.
Schema management
Manage indexes, views, triggers, and foreign keys through visual dialogs without writing DDL statements manually.
HostingerでDB Browser for SQLiteを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。