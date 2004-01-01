Deploy Cryptgeon in one click installation.
Zero-knowledge encrypted note and file sharing with self-destructing messages based on views or expiry time.
Cryptgeon向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Cryptgeonの活用例
Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to PrivNote for sharing sensitive information securely. All encryption happens client-side in the browser before data ever reaches the server, implementing a zero-knowledge architecture where even administrators cannot read message contents. Notes and files self-destruct after a configurable number of views or a time limit, ensuring sensitive data never lingers.
Self-hosting Cryptgeon on your VPS means your organization's secure communication channel runs on infrastructure you fully control — no third-party services, no data retention policies imposed by others, and complete freedom to configure expiration limits, file size caps, and access policies to match your security requirements.
Cryptgeonの主な機能
Zero-Knowledge Encryption
All encryption and decryption happens in the browser, so the server never has access to plaintext content — not even administrators can read messages.
Self-Destructing Messages
Notes and files expire automatically after a set number of views or a time limit, preventing sensitive data from persisting beyond its intended use.
File Sharing Support
Share encrypted files alongside text notes, making it suitable for securely transferring credentials, keys, and confidential documents.
No Account Required
Completely anonymous sharing — recipients access content via a unique link without creating an account or providing personal information.
Password Protection
Add an extra layer of security by protecting notes with a password that recipients must enter before decryption occurs.
HostingerでCryptgeonを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。