Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.
Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.
Cronicle向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Cronicleの活用例
Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.
The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.
Cronicleの主な機能
Multi-Server Distribution
Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.
Visual Job Management
Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.
Task Dependencies
Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.
Comprehensive Logging
Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.
Plugin System
Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.
HostingerでCronicleを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。