Deploy Cal.com in one click installation.
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings with calendar sync, payments, and full data ownership.
Cal.com向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Cal.comの活用例
Cal.com is the open-source alternative to Calendly, giving individuals and businesses complete control over their scheduling infrastructure. With calendar integrations across Google, Outlook, and Apple, built-in video conferencing, Stripe payment processing, and white-label customization, it covers the full range of professional booking needs in one platform.
Self-hosting Cal.com on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription costs, keeps sensitive scheduling and client data under your control, and gives you the freedom to customize booking pages, workflows, and integrations without platform restrictions.
Cal.comの主な機能
Calendar Sync
Connects with Google Calendar, Outlook, and Apple Calendar to prevent double-booking across all your accounts automatically.
Payment Collection
Accept fees during the booking process through native Stripe integration, removing the need for separate invoicing tools.
White-Label Booking Pages
Fully branded booking pages embed directly on your website so clients never leave your domain during the scheduling experience.
Team Scheduling
Round-robin distribution and collective availability make it easy to route meetings to the right team member automatically.
Workflow Automation
Webhooks, email reminders, and SMS notifications reduce no-shows and keep both parties informed without manual follow-up.
HostingerでCal.comを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。