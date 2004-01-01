Deploy Blender in one click installation.
Free and open-source 3D creation suite accessible from any browser via KasmVNC.
Blender向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Blenderの活用例
Blender is the world's leading free and open-source 3D creation suite, covering the complete production pipeline — modeling, sculpting, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, and video editing — in a single application. This template runs Blender inside a KasmVNC container, making the full desktop workspace available from any modern browser without installing anything locally.
Self-hosting Blender on a VPS means your projects, addons, and preferences persist across sessions and are reachable from any device. You can scale VPS resources to match demanding renders and keep large project files on server storage rather than syncing them between machines.
Blenderの主な機能
Full 3D Pipeline
Covers modeling, sculpting, rigging, animation, simulation, and compositing in one application, eliminating the need for multiple specialized tools.
Browser-Accessible Workspace
KasmVNC streams the Blender desktop to any browser, so you can work from a laptop, tablet, or underpowered machine using server-side compute.
Cycles and EEVEE Rendering
Choose between the physically accurate Cycles renderer or the real-time EEVEE engine depending on quality requirements and render time budgets.
Python Scripting API
Automate repetitive tasks, build custom tools, and drive batch render pipelines using Blender's comprehensive Python scripting interface.
Persistent Configuration
Addons, preferences, and project files are stored in a named volume so everything is exactly where you left it after container restarts or upgrades.
HostingerでBlenderを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。