Deploy Apache StreamPipes in one click installation.
Self-service Industrial IoT toolbox to connect, analyze, and explore live data streams without writing code.
Apache StreamPipes向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Apache StreamPipesの活用例
Apache StreamPipes is an open-source self-service toolbox built for Industrial IoT (IIoT) practitioners who need to turn raw machine data into actionable insights. It bundles graphical adapters for protocols like OPC-UA, MQTT, Modbus, and PLCs, a no-code pipeline editor for filtering and enriching streams, and live dashboards for monitoring — all behind a single web UI.
Self-hosting StreamPipes on your VPS keeps factory and sensor data inside your own perimeter, removes per-asset SaaS fees common in IIoT platforms, and gives engineering teams full control over connectors, processors, and storage targets without vendor lock-in.
Apache StreamPipesの主な機能
No-code pipeline editor
Visually compose data flows from connectors, processors, and sinks without writing or deploying custom stream-processing code.
Industrial protocol adapters
Connect OPC-UA, MQTT, Modbus, Siemens S7, ROS, REST, and file-based sources out of the box, with a guided wizard to map data fields.
Live dashboards
Visualize real-time KPIs, alarms, and time-series data on shareable dashboards built directly inside the StreamPipes UI.
Time-series storage
Persist enriched streams to the bundled InfluxDB instance for historical analysis, reporting, and ad-hoc queries.
NATS messaging core
Run pipelines on a lightweight NATS broker that delivers low-latency, high-throughput messaging without Kafka operational overhead.
HostingerでApache StreamPipesを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。