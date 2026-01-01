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1-Click OpenClaw
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For zero effort
For full control
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For zero effort
For full control
Resources
Your own AI agent. Private, always on & live in 60 seconds.
Instant setup
OpenClaw is incredibly easy to install, bringing AI agents to everyone. No jargon, no complexity, just a fast path to your first automation.
Zero maintenance
Managed OpenClaw handles all security, updates, and backups. Your AI agents stay running 24/7 without any manual work.
Built-in tools
OpenClaw has everything you need for an easy start — AI models, web browsing, and an agentic mailbox, all built in.
OpenClaw with Hostinger vs. others
OpenClaw Hostinger FAQs
Do I need any technical knowledge to set up OpenClaw?
Not at all. 1-click OpenClaw is designed for people who have never touched a server in their life. Our 1-click deployment handles the entire installation — from the server environment to the AI configuration. Just pick your plan, click deploy, and your personal AI assistant is live within minutes. No coding, no command lines, no complicated dashboards
How do AI credits work, and do I need to set up external accounts?
Your AI credits come pre-integrated and ready to use right out of the box. Unlike a standard OpenClaw setup, you don't need to create accounts with AI providers like OpenAI or Anthropic, generate API keys, or handle any technical configuration. Simply purchase credits through your Hostinger dashboard, and your assistant is powered up instantly. When you need more, top up directly from the same dashboard — it's that simple.
Is my data private and secure?
Absolutely. Every OpenClaw instance runs in its own isolated environment, meaning your data and conversations are completely separated from other users. We lock down each container to prevent unauthorized access or external changes, and every instance comes with a custom, high-complexity security gateway generated by default. You get professional-grade protection without having to configure anything yourself.
What's the difference between 1-click OpenClaw and running OpenClaw on a VPS?
With a VPS, you get full root access and total control over the server — but that also means you're responsible for setup, updates, and security. 1-click OpenClaw removes all of that complexity. We handle the infrastructure, keep your instance on the latest stable version, and add extra layers of security — so you can focus entirely on using your AI assistant, not managing a server. If you're a developer who wants full customization, our VPS OpenClaw plans are a better fit.
What can I actually do with OpenClaw?
OpenClaw is your personal AI assistant that works 24/7, even when your laptop is closed. You can connect it to your favorite messaging apps — including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and Discord — and use it to automate daily tasks, manage conversations across platforms, handle leads, run browser automations, and much more. Think of it as a digital team member that never sleeps and is always ready to help.