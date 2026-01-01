Decidim is the participatory democracy framework originally built for the city of Barcelona and now used by national governments, regional councils, universities, and civic organizations across more than thirty countries to run referendums, participatory budgets, citizen assemblies, and policy co-creation processes online.

Self-hosting Decidim on your own VPS keeps citizen data, voting records, and deliberation history under your full sovereignty â€” never on a third-party SaaS â€” while giving you the full Ruby on Rails codebase under AGPL-3.0 to extend, audit, and federate with other Decidim instances.