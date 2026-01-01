Bitwarden is the official password manager server built and maintained by Bitwarden Inc. This template deploys Bitwarden lite, the vendor's single-container distribution, together with a dedicated MariaDB database. Unlike community reimplementations of the Bitwarden API, it runs the same server code Bitwarden ships to its own customers, so vault behaviour, cryptography, and update cadence come straight from the vendor.

Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every vault item, attachment, and file inside infrastructure you control, while your devices keep using the official Bitwarden browser extensions, desktop apps, mobile apps, and CLI. Traefik fronts the container with automatic Let's Encrypt certificates, satisfying the HTTPS requirement Bitwarden clients enforce. Bitwarden recommends lite for personal use and home labs.