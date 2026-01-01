Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Tasuta iganädalased varukoopiad
Pahavara skanner
AI tugi
5,49  € /kuus
30-päevane rahatagastuse garantii
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% allahindlust
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 11,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
1 vCPU tuum
4 GB RAMi
50 GB NVMe kettaruumi
4 TB andmeedastusmahtu
Populaarseim
64% allahindlust
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 14,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
2 vCPU tuuma
8 GB RAMi
100 GB NVMe kettaruumi
8 TB andmeedastusmahtu
69% allahindlust
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 27,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
4 vCPU tuuma
16 GB RAMi
200 GB NVMe kettaruumi
16 TB andmeedastusmahtu
66% allahindlust
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 49,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
8 vCPU tuuma
32 GB RAMi
400 GB NVMe kettaruumi
32 TB andmeedastusmahtu
69% allahindlust
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 11,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
1 vCPU tuum
4 GB RAMi
50 GB NVMe kettaruumi
4 TB andmeedastusmahtu
Populaarseim
64% allahindlust
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 14,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
2 vCPU tuuma
8 GB RAMi
100 GB NVMe kettaruumi
8 TB andmeedastusmahtu
69% allahindlust
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 27,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
4 vCPU tuuma
16 GB RAMi
200 GB NVMe kettaruumi
16 TB andmeedastusmahtu
66% allahindlust
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /kuus
Uueneb hinnaga 49,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
8 vCPU tuuma
32 GB RAMi
400 GB NVMe kettaruumi
32 TB andmeedastusmahtu

Igas paketis on kõik, mida vajad ja palju muud

AMD EPYC protsessorid
NVMe SSD-salvestusruum
Andmekeskused üle kogu maailma
Tasuta iganädalased varukoopiad
Tulemüüri haldus
1 Gbps võrgukiirus
Avalik API
MCP-l põhinev AI-assistent
Tasuta domeen üheks aastaks
AMD EPYC protsessorid
NVMe SSD-salvestusruum
Andmekeskused üle kogu maailma
Tasuta iganädalased varukoopiad
Tulemüüri haldus
1 Gbps võrgukiirus
Avalik API
MCP-l põhinev AI-assistent
Tasuta domeen üheks aastaks

Kõik paketid tasutakse ette. Kuumakse kajastab paketi koguhinna jagamist paketi kuude arvuga.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Soovitatav serveri asukoht:

Kontrollimine...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Olen Hostingeri uue VPS veebimajutusega väga rahul! Nende aktiivaeg on pidevalt tasemel, mis tagab mu lehe sujuva töö. Kui abi vajanud olen, on nende tehniline tugi olnud kiire, asjatundlik ning tõeliselt abivalmis.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Kõik on Hostingeris sujuv ja suurepärane, nii AI vestlusrobot kui inimesed, kui AI küsimust lahendada ei oska. Ja VPS on tõeliselt tasemel, ei mingeid kitsaskohti. Tänud arendusmeeskonnale ja kõigile teistele asjaosalistele. Jätkake samas vaimus 🚀

Noel
Noel

Lõpuks üks VPS veebimajutusettevõte, kes asja õigesti ajab! Hea hind. Suurepärane portaal, mis peab kasutajate ajast lugu. Hea tugitiim. Usaldusväärne. Töökindel valik.

Omkar
Omkar

Pärast seda, kui kaotasin juurdepääsu oma isehostitud n8n instantsile, võtsin ühendust Hostingeri toega ja olin äärmiselt vaimustuses. Kodee ja Mohammad tugimeeskonnast olid uskumatult kannatlikud ja põhjalikud.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Suur tänu Carlale abi eest minu Hostingeri VPS-i N8N uuendamisel. Professionaalne ja asjatundlik, tänan teid veelkord, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostingeri VPS on täiesti suurepärane. See lihtsalt töötab alati. See on alati kiire ja stabiilne. Mitte kunagi ei ole maas ega jookse kokku.

Martin K
Martin K

Ettevõttel läheb hästi, olen nende teenustega väga rahul. Need pole nii kallid kui mõned kohad, kus on tõeliselt head VPS-i seadistused ja hinnapaketid.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30-päevane rahatagastuse garantii

Proovi seda riskivabalt meie 30-päevase rahatagastuse garantiiga. Lisateabe saamiseks vaata meie tagasimaksepoliitikat.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

Sinu privaatsus on meile oluline

See veebileht kasutab küpsiseid, mis on vajalikud lehekülje nõuetekohaseks toimimiseks ja andmete hankimiseks selle kohta, kuidas sa lehega suhtled, samuti turunduseesmärkidel. Nõustudes nõustud küpsiste salvestamisega oma seadmes sihtgrupile suunatud reklaamide, personaliseerimise ja analüütika tarbeks, nagu on kirjeldatud meie Küpsiste poliitikas.