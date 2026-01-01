Up to 70% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Gratis automatisk ugentlig sikkerhedskopiering
Malwarescanner
AI-hjælper
40,99  kr /md.
30 dages garanteret returret
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% rabat
KVM 1
130,99  kr
40,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 89,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
1 vCPU-core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-diskplads
4 TB båndbredde
Mest populære
63% rabat
KVM 2
160,99  kr
59,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 111,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
2 vCPU-cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-diskplads
8 TB båndbredde
70% rabat
KVM 4
268,99  kr
81,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 208,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
4 vCPU-cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-diskplads
16 TB båndbredde
66% rabat
KVM 8
484,99  kr
163,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 372,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
8 vCPU-cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-diskplads
32 TB båndbredde
69% rabat
KVM 1
130,99  kr
40,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 89,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
1 vCPU-core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-diskplads
4 TB båndbredde
Mest populære
63% rabat
KVM 2
160,99  kr
59,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 111,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
2 vCPU-cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-diskplads
8 TB båndbredde
70% rabat
KVM 4
268,99  kr
81,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 208,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
4 vCPU-cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-diskplads
16 TB båndbredde
66% rabat
KVM 8
484,99  kr
163,99  kr /md.
Fornyes til 372,99 kr/md. for 2 år. Kan opsiges når som helst.
8 vCPU-cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-diskplads
32 TB båndbredde

Hver pakke har alt det, du skal bruge - og mere til

AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datacentre i hele verden
Gratis ugentlige sikkerhedskopier
Firewalladministration
1 Gbps netværkshastighed
Offentlig API
AI-assistent drevet af MCP
Gratis domæne i 1 år
AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datacentre i hele verden
Gratis ugentlige sikkerhedskopier
Firewalladministration
1 Gbps netværkshastighed
Offentlig API
AI-assistent drevet af MCP
Gratis domæne i 1 år

Alle pakkerne betales forud. Den månedlige pris afspejler den samlede pris divideret med antallet af måneder i din pakke.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Anbefalet serverplacering:

Tjekker...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Jeg er utrolig glad for Hostingers VPS-hosting! Deres oppetid er konsekvent i top og holder min hjemmeside kørende. Når jeg har haft brug for hjælp, har deres tekniske kundeservice været hurtige, kyndige og meget hjælpsomme.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Alt går problemfrit og fantastisk med Hostinger, AI-chatbotten + menneskelig chat, hvis AI ikke kan løse dit spørgsmål. Åh, og så er VPS'en bare fantastisk, ingen op- og nedture. Tak til udviklerteamet og alle andre involverede. Fortsæt det hårde arbejde 🚀

Noel
Noel

Endelig et VPS-hostingfirma, der gør det rigtigt! God pris. Fremragende portal, der respekterer brugernes tid. Problemfri backups. God support. Pålidelig. Føles bundsolidt.

Omkar
Omkar

Jeg kontaktede Hostinger kundeservice efter at have mistet adgangen til min selvhostede n8n-instans, og jeg kunne ikke være mere imponeret. Kodee og Mohammad fra supportteamet var utroligt tålmodige og grundige.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Mange tak til Carla for at hjælpe mig med denne N8N-opgradering på min Hostinger VPS. Professionel og kyndig, tak igen Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS er helt enestående. Det virker bare altid. Det er altid hurtigt og stabilt. Tjenesten er aldrig nede.

Martin K
Martin K

Virksomheden klarer sig godt, og jeg er meget tilfreds med de specifikke tjenester, jeg bruger gennem dem. Ikke så dyrt som andre steder, og de har virkelig gode VPS-opsætninger og priser.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30 dages garanteret returret

Prøv det risikofrit med vores 30-dages tilfredshedsgaranti. Se vores refusionspolitik for yderligere oplysninger.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
anmeldelser
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
anmeldelser
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
anmeldelser

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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