Hostinger Mail vs Zoho Mail

Exploring Zoho Mail alternatives? Compare Hostinger and Zoho at a glance to find the right business email hosting service for your needs.
See comparison

Why choose Hostinger Mail?

A great email doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Here's where Hostinger delivers.

Value that actually makes sense

A professional inbox shouldn't cost a fortune. Hostinger Business Email gives you a branded address, solid security, and room to grow â€“ without the surprise renewal hikes.

Up and running in minutes

No technical setup headaches. Whether your domain is with Hostinger or not, getting your inbox live takes just a few clicks â€“ and your first professional email is ready to send.

The essentials, covered

Spam filtering, email authentication, mobile access, and AI writing tools â€“ all built in. So you can focus on your business, not your inbox.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare prices and features at a glance.
Hostinger Mail
Zoho Mail

Starting price per mailbox*

Starts at $0.39/month
$1/mo

Free domain

Yes
No

Storage per mailbox

10GB-50GB
5GB-100GB

Email aliases

Up to 30
Up to 30

Forwarding rules

Yes
Yes

Autoresponders

Yes
Yes

Spam and virus protection

Yes
Yes

DKIM/DMARC/SPF/ARC

Yes
Yes

See who opened your emails

All plans
No

Email interactions

Yes
No

AI features

Yes, AI assistant, AI writing, smart search & summaries
Yes, AI assistant

Agentic email

Yes
No

Customer support

24/7 live chat
24/7 email; chat on paid plans

Review score on Trustpilot

4.5 / 5.0
4.0 / 5.0
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*Date of comparison: Jun 1, 2026.

Discover why 5+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don't just take our word for it â€“ here's what people who have used Hostinger business email services say about their experience.

Simos

Review provider

I've been using Hostinger for more than a year, and I am beyond impressed. While their overall professionalism is evident, their email service is truly fantastic â€“ reliable, easy to set up, and perfect for professional communication.

Bob Stewart

Review provider

Hostinger's service has what I need for email and domain with the right features and a fair price. Other hosting services claim to be the best but they bury you in complexity and marketing.

OASK Publishers

Review provider

I've been using Hostinger Email Services for business communication, and overall, the experience has been smooth and reliable. The setup process was straightforward, and connecting custom domain emails was easy, even without advanced technical knowledge.

Purchase your AI-powered business email plan

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

24/7 support

48 months plan
87% off
Starter
Best for: solo entrepreneurs
$2.99
$0.39/mo
Choose plan
Price per mailbox. For 48-month term. Renews at $1.59/mo for 48-month term.
1 mailbox included
5 GB storage per mailbox
5 forwarding rules
5 email aliases

Benefits:

Agentic Mail
MOST POPULAR
75% off
Standard
Best for: small businesses ready to scale
$3.99
$0.99/mo
Choose plan
Price per mailbox. For 48-month term. Renews at $2.79/mo for 48-month term.
1 mailbox included
20 GB storage per mailbox
20 forwarding rules
10 email aliases

Benefits:

Search, reply, summarize, and write - all with AI tools help - unlimited
See who opened your emails
Smart AI-driven email replies
Automatic replies
Agentic Mail
67% off
Premium
Best for: teams that scale
$5.99
$1.99/mo
Choose plan
Price per mailbox. For 48-month term. Renews at $3.99/mo for 48-month term.
1 mailbox included
50 GB storage per mailbox
50 forwarding rules
30 email aliases

Benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Track link clicks and file opens
Search, reply, summarize, and write - all with AI tools help - unlimited
See who opened your emails
Automatic replies
Agentic Mail
87% off
Starter
Best for: solo entrepreneurs
$2.99
$0.39/mo
Choose plan
Price per mailbox. For 48-month term. Renews at $1.59/mo for 48-month term.
1 mailbox included
5 GB storage per mailbox
5 forwarding rules
5 email aliases

Benefits:

Agentic Mail
MOST POPULAR
75% off
Standard
Best for: small businesses ready to scale
$3.99
$0.99/mo
Choose plan
Price per mailbox. For 48-month term. Renews at $2.79/mo for 48-month term.
1 mailbox included
20 GB storage per mailbox
20 forwarding rules
10 email aliases

Benefits:

Search, reply, summarize, and write - all with AI tools help - unlimited
See who opened your emails
Smart AI-driven email replies
Automatic replies
Agentic Mail
67% off
Premium
Best for: teams that scale
$5.99
$1.99/mo
Choose plan
Price per mailbox. For 48-month term. Renews at $3.99/mo for 48-month term.
1 mailbox included
50 GB storage per mailbox
50 forwarding rules
30 email aliases

Benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Track link clicks and file opens
Search, reply, summarize, and write - all with AI tools help - unlimited
See who opened your emails
Automatic replies
Agentic Mail

Every plan has everything you need and more

Spam, virus, phishing protection
Access email on any app or device
Track all mailbox activity with audit logs
Keep data safe with end-to-end encryption
Easily migrate your emails
Set auto-replies for when youâ€™re away
Forward emails to any other email address
Catch emails sent to mistyped addresses
Fast, clean, and easy-to-use webmail
Spam, virus, phishing protection
Access email on any app or device
Track all mailbox activity with audit logs
Keep data safe with end-to-end encryption
Easily migrate your emails
Set auto-replies for when youâ€™re away
Forward emails to any other email address
Catch emails sent to mistyped addresses
Fast, clean, and easy-to-use webmail

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Bring your inbox with you

Moving from another email provider? Bring your emails, folders, and contacts almost instantly with Hostinger Agent, your AI mailbox assistant.
Migrate mailbox
Bring your inbox with you

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