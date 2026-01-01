Deploy Zulip in one click installation.
Open-source team chat platform with organized topic threading, built for focused and asynchronous team communication.
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What you can build with Zulip
Zulip is a powerful open-source team chat platform that organizes every conversation into topics within channels, making it fundamentally different from flat-channel tools. Rather than an undifferentiated stream of messages, each conversation belongs to a named topic â€” allowing team members to catch up selectively, respond asynchronously, and find past decisions without endless scrolling.
Self-hosting Zulip on your own VPS gives your team full control over communication data, message history, and integrations. Zulip supports over 100 integrations with development and productivity tools, and ships native mobile and desktop apps for all major platforms.
Key features of Zulip
Topic threading
Every message belongs to a named topic inside a channel, keeping conversations organized and easy to follow even in high-volume teams.
Powerful full-text search
Search across the entire message history, including files and links, to instantly surface any past conversation or decision.
100+ integrations
Native integrations with GitHub, Jira, PagerDuty, Grafana, Sentry, and more bring context directly into your team channels.
Native apps
Mobile apps for iOS and Android, plus desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux, keep your team connected across every device.
Keyboard-driven workflow
Comprehensive keyboard shortcuts and a distraction-free interface let power users navigate and reply to messages entirely without a mouse.
Why run Zulip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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