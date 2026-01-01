Deploy Zipline in one click installation.
ShareX-compatible file and image upload server with a sleek dashboard and built-in link shortener.
Choose a VPS plan for Zipline
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Zipline
Zipline is a self-hosted file and image upload server designed for power users who need fast, reliable sharing with full control over their data. It supports ShareX, Flameshot, and other screenshot tools out of the box, making it a seamless replacement for cloud-based upload services like Imgur or file.io.
Beyond simple uploads, Zipline includes URL shortening, code paste bins, folder organization, embed customization, and user management. Self-hosting on your own VPS means unlimited storage, no file size restrictions, and complete privacy for every upload.
Key features of Zipline
ShareX integration
Native ShareX, Flameshot, and custom uploader support lets you capture and share screenshots in seconds.
Built-in URL shortener
Shorten links alongside file uploads from a single dashboard without needing a separate service.
User management
Create multiple accounts with individual upload quotas, permissions, and separate file libraries.
Embed customization
Customize OpenGraph embeds so shared links display rich previews on Discord, Slack, and social media.
Code paste bin
Share syntax-highlighted code snippets with automatic language detection and expiration options.
Why run Zipline on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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