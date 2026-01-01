Zammad is a fully open-source helpdesk and customer support system that consolidates email, chat, phone, Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram conversations into a single ticket queue. Agents work from one inbox while customers reach you on whichever channel they prefer, and every interaction is logged against a unified customer profile with a complete audit history.

Self-hosting Zammad on your own VPS keeps customer data, conversation transcripts, and SLA metrics under your control without per-agent licensing fees. The platform scales from a one-person support desk to a multi-team operation with custom workflows, knowledge base articles, and time tracking.