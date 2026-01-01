Deploy Yamtrack in one click installation.
Self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV shows, anime, manga, games, and books with Jellyfin integration.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yamtrack
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracking application that consolidates your watch and play lists for movies, TV shows, anime, manga, games, books, and comics into one dashboard. It pulls metadata from TMDB and other sources to give rich detail on every tracked item with progress tracking and status management.
Self-hosting Yamtrack on a VPS keeps your entire media consumption history private with no third-party tracking. Jellyfin integration enables automatic watch tracking from your media server, calendar view shows scheduled releases, and import from Trakt, MAL, and AniList makes migration from existing services straightforward.
Key features of Yamtrack
Multi-media tracking
Track movies, TV shows, anime, manga, games, books, and comics in one unified dashboard with per-item status.
Jellyfin integration
Automatically mark movies and episodes as watched when played in Jellyfin without manual logging.
Import from Trakt & MAL
Migrate your existing watch history from Trakt, MyAnimeList, AniList, and other services to Yamtrack with a few clicks.
Release calendar
View upcoming release dates for tracked shows, movies, and games in a calendar to plan your watching schedule.
Release notifications
Receive alerts about new episodes and releases via Discord, Telegram, or Slack for any item on your watchlist.
Why run Yamtrack on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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