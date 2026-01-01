WBO (Whiteboard Online) is a self-hosted real-time collaborative whiteboard that lets multiple users draw, write, and annotate on a shared infinite canvas simultaneously. It supports free-hand drawing, geometric shapes, text, and image insertion with instant sync across all connected participants.

Self-hosting WBO on a VPS gives teams a private whiteboard that stays active between sessions without exposing content to third-party services. The persistent canvas remains accessible at a stable URL for ongoing projects, making it ideal for remote sprint planning, teaching, technical diagrams, and creative brainstorming sessions.