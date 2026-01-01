Deploy WatchState in one click installation.
Self-hosted sync engine that keeps watch history aligned across Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby backends.
Choose a VPS plan for WatchState
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WatchState
WatchState is an open-source tool built for households that run more than one media server. Instead of relying on Trakt or other third-party services, it talks directly to Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby APIs to keep play states, resume positions, and watch history consistent across every backend you connect.
Self-hosting WatchState on your own VPS keeps account tokens, viewing data, and webhook traffic entirely under your control. The container ships a web UI for adding backends, supports many-to-many or one-way sync, and combines scheduled imports with real-time webhook events so changes propagate within seconds.
Key features of WatchState
Multi-backend sync
Synchronize watch state many-to-many or one-way across Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby servers from a single dashboard.
Webhook-driven updates
Receive play, pause, and scrobble events directly from each backend so watch history propagates within seconds instead of waiting for a scan.
Multi-user identities
Map several users across different servers to shared identities and keep every family member in sync without crossing histories.
Portable backups
Export the full play state of every backend into a portable format you can restore later or migrate to a different server.
Library parity checks
Detect unmatched, mismatched, or stale entries and surface differences between backends so you can fix metadata before they cause sync conflicts.
Path matching
Match items by shared media paths when external IDs are missing or unreliable, ideal for libraries spread across multiple backends.
Why run WatchState on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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