Deploy Watcharr in one click installation.
Self-hosted watched list for movies, TV shows, anime, and games with modern UI and built-in user accounts.
Choose a VPS plan for Watcharr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Watcharr
Watcharr is an open-source watched list tracker that consolidates movies, TV series, anime, and video games into a single self-hosted library. Built with Go and SvelteKit, it pulls metadata from TMDB, IGDB, AniList, and Jikan so every entry arrives with posters, cast, and episode details without manual entry.
Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your viewing history, ratings, and friend activity off third-party services like Trakt or MyAnimeList. The bundled user authentication, Jellyfin and Plex sync, and lightweight SQLite storage make it suitable for solo trackers, households, and small communities alike.
Key features of Watcharr
Unified watch tracking
Track movies, TV shows, anime, and games side by side in one library instead of juggling separate apps for each medium.
Status and ratings
Mark entries as planned, watching, finished, hold, or dropped, and attach personal 10-point ratings and thoughts to every title.
Rich metadata sources
Pulls posters, cast, episode lists, and release dates from TMDB, IGDB, AniList, and Jikan so your library stays accurate without manual edits.
Built-in authentication
Native user accounts with optional Jellyfin, Plex, and OIDC sign-in let households and small communities share an instance safely.
Activity feed and friends
Follow other users on your instance, browse their public lists, and see a live feed of status changes and new ratings.
Lightweight Go binary
Single container with embedded SQLite uses minimal CPU and memory, so it runs comfortably on the smallest VPS plans.
Why run Watcharr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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