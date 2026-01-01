Wallabag is a self-hosted read-it-later application that saves web articles and strips away ads, navigation, and clutter, presenting just the text and images for clean, focused reading. It works as a private alternative to Pocket and Instapaper with full offline support.

Self-hosting Wallabag on a VPS means your reading list and article archive are stored on your own infrastructure with no third-party access. Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox make saving articles one-click, while mobile apps for iOS and Android enable offline reading on the go. Import from Pocket and Instapaper makes migration straightforward.