Deploy Waline in one click installation.
Lightweight open-source comment system with spam protection, moderation, and rich notification support.
Choose a VPS plan for Waline
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Waline
Waline is an open-source, self-hosted comment system designed for static websites, blogs, and documentation sites. It provides a full-featured commenting experience including nested replies, emoji reactions, visitor counts, and article view statistics, all without relying on third-party services that track your users.
Self-hosting Waline on your own VPS gives you complete control over comment data, moderation workflows, and notification settings. This deployment uses SQLite for zero-configuration local storage, so there is no separate database to manage. Waline integrates with any frontend via a JavaScript widget and supports Markdown formatting in comments out of the box.
Key features of Waline
Spam Protection
Built-in Akismet integration and per-IP rate limiting keep spam comments out without requiring manual review of every submission.
Email Notifications
Automatic email alerts notify commenters of replies and site owners of new submissions, keeping conversations active without manual monitoring.
Visitor Analytics
Track page view counts and unique visitor statistics per article directly from the Waline widget, with no extra analytics service needed.
Moderation Dashboard
Web-based admin panel lets you approve, edit, and delete comments and manage commenter accounts from a single interface.
Markdown Support
Commenters can format replies using Markdown syntax and insert emoji reactions, making discussions richer and easier to read.
Why run Waline on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.