Waline is an open-source, self-hosted comment system designed for static websites, blogs, and documentation sites. It provides a full-featured commenting experience including nested replies, emoji reactions, visitor counts, and article view statistics, all without relying on third-party services that track your users.

Self-hosting Waline on your own VPS gives you complete control over comment data, moderation workflows, and notification settings. This deployment uses SQLite for zero-configuration local storage, so there is no separate database to manage. Waline integrates with any frontend via a JavaScript widget and supports Markdown formatting in comments out of the box.