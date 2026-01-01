Deploy WAHA in one click installation.
Self-hosted WhatsApp HTTP API that lets you send and receive messages through a simple REST interface.
Choose a VPS plan for WAHA
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WAHA
WAHA (WhatsApp HTTP API) is an open-source REST API server that wraps WhatsApp Web into a clean HTTP interface, so any application or service can send messages, receive events, and manage sessions without browser dependencies or third-party cloud costs. It supports multiple engine backends â€” this template uses the NOWEB engine, which communicates directly over WebSocket without launching a browser, making it lightweight and efficient on VPS resources.
Self-hosting WAHA keeps your WhatsApp session data, message content, and webhook integrations under your full control. Connect your CRM, chatbot, helpdesk, or internal tool to WhatsApp in minutes using standard HTTP calls, with a built-in web dashboard and interactive Swagger UI included out of the box.
Key features of WAHA
REST API for WhatsApp
Send and receive WhatsApp messages, media, and events through a documented REST API accessible from any language or framework.
Built-in web dashboard
Manage sessions, scan QR codes, and monitor activity through a web UI without writing any code.
Webhook event streaming
Push incoming messages and status updates to your own endpoints with configurable event filters and custom headers.
Session persistence
Sessions survive container restarts automatically â€” no QR re-scan required after a reboot or update.
Media file handling
Send and receive images, documents, voice notes, and video files with built-in local storage for received media.
Why run WAHA on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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