Deploy Universal Media Server in one click installation.
Open-source DLNA-compliant media server for streaming video, music, and photos to any compatible TV, console, or player.
Choose a VPS plan for Universal Media Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Universal Media Server
Universal Media Server is an open-source, DLNA-compliant media server that streams video, music, and photos to any compatible playback device â€” including smart TVs, game consoles, Blu-ray players, and mobile apps. It handles on-the-fly transcoding for formats unsupported by the target device, using FFmpeg, MEncoder, tsMuxeR, AviSynth, and VLC as processing backends.
A built-in web interface lets you configure media folders, transcoding profiles, and connected device settings from any browser. No external database is required â€” Universal Media Server stores its configuration locally and builds metadata caches automatically. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all media traffic under your control.
Key features of Universal Media Server
DLNA and UPnP Streaming
Streams video, audio, and images to any DLNA or UPnP-compatible device â€” smart TVs, consoles, Blu-ray players, and mobile apps.
On-the-fly Transcoding
Automatically converts media to a format the target device supports using FFmpeg, MEncoder, VLC, and other bundled transcoders.
Web Management Interface
Configure media folders, device profiles, and transcoding settings from a browser-based admin interface without command-line access.
Broad Format Support
Handles virtually every video and audio format including MKV, AVI, MP4, FLAC, and more, with automatic codec detection per device.
No Database Required
Configuration and metadata caches are stored as local files â€” no separate database service is needed to run the server.
Why run Universal Media Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.