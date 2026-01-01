TubeArchivist is a self-hosted YouTube archival platform that puts your video collection under your own control. It subscribes to channels, downloads videos automatically via yt-dlp, and indexes everything with Elasticsearch so you can search across titles, descriptions, subtitles, and comments. Videos are served through a built-in web player with watch history and progress tracking â€” no YouTube account or internet connection needed after download.

Unlike one-off download tools, TubeArchivist runs continuously in the background. It preserves metadata, thumbnails, subtitles, and comments alongside each video file, and integrates with Jellyfin and Plex for media server users who want their archive alongside other content.