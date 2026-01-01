Trino is a high-performance distributed SQL query engine originally developed at Facebook as Presto and now maintained by the Trino Software Foundation. It lets analysts and engineers run interactive ANSI SQL queries across heterogeneous data sources â€” object storage, relational databases, message brokers, and search indexes â€” joining and aggregating them as if they lived in a single warehouse, without ETL or data movement.

Self-hosting Trino on your VPS gives data teams a federated query layer they fully control, with no per-query fees and no vendor lock-in. The bundled web UI surfaces running queries, worker utilization, and execution plans so operators can debug performance and tune cluster resources directly from the browser.