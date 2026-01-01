Transmission is one of the most popular open-source BitTorrent clients, known for its minimal resource footprint and straightforward web interface. It runs headlessly on a VPS, allowing you to manage downloads remotely from any browser without running a desktop application.

Self-hosting Transmission on a VPS gives you continuous downloading power without keeping a personal machine running. It supports magnet links, DHT, peer exchange, bandwidth scheduling, blocklists, and RPC access for seamless integration with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for media management.