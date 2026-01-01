Deploy Trailarr in one-click installation.
Automatically download and organize movie and TV trailers for your Radarr and Sonarr media libraries.
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What you can build with Trailarr
Trailarr is an open-source companion to the arr media stack that finds, downloads, and files trailers alongside the movies and TV shows already managed by Radarr and Sonarr. It connects to multiple Radarr, Sonarr, and Plex instances, detects whether a trailer already exists, and uses yt-dlp with FFmpeg to fetch missing ones at the resolution and codec you choose.
Self-hosting Trailarr on a VPS keeps the trailer workflow running continuously without tying up a home server, and downloaded files land in the same library paths your media server already scans. Customizable naming conventions, quality profiles, and event history make it straightforward to keep a complete trailer collection that works with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Kodi.
Key features of Trailarr
Radarr and Sonarr sync
Connects to multiple Radarr, Sonarr, and Plex instances to discover every monitored movie and TV show without manual imports.
Automatic trailer downloads
Uses yt-dlp and FFmpeg under the hood to fetch trailers and re-encode them to your preferred resolution, codec, and audio settings.
Quality profiles
Define per-profile resolution, format, and filter rules so each library gets trailers that match its quality standards.
Plex naming conventions
Saves trailers next to media files using Plex-style names so Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Kodi pick them up without extra configuration.
Hardware acceleration
Optional VAAPI and NVIDIA acceleration speeds up trailer transcoding and keeps CPU usage low on large libraries.
Event history and logs
Built-in event tracking and detailed logs show exactly which trailers were downloaded, skipped, or failed for easy troubleshooting.
Why run Trailarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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