Traggo is an open-source, self-hosted time tracker that organizes every entry as a span on a timeline rather than a row inside a rigid project hierarchy. Each entry is enriched with arbitrary tags â€” client , project , task , billable , anything you want â€” and the dashboard analyzes time by combining tags however you need, without forcing you to pick one canonical breakdown up front.

Self-hosting Traggo on your own VPS keeps timesheets, client information, and billing-relevant context inside infrastructure you control instead of a SaaS time-tracking provider. The single Go binary plus SQLite database makes it lightweight enough to coexist with other services on a small VPS, and the tag-based model adapts to consultants, freelancers, agencies, and product teams alike.