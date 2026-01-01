tinyMediaManager is a self-hosted media manager that organises your movie and TV show collections by fetching rich metadata, artwork, and ratings from TheMovieDB, TheTVDB, and Fanart.tv. It renames files according to configurable templates, generates NFO files compatible with Kodi, Emby, Jellyfin, Plex, and MediaPortal, and handles complex multi-disc and multi-episode structures automatically.

Deployed as a graphical desktop environment accessible via noVNC, it runs entirely in your browser on port 4000 without any client software. Self-hosting on your VPS means your entire media library can be organised and maintained remotely, with all metadata stored locally under your control.