Deploy TimescaleDB in one click installation.
Time-series database built on PostgreSQL â€” combining SQL familiarity with the scale and speed of a purpose-built TSDB.
Choose a VPS plan for TimescaleDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TimescaleDB
TimescaleDB extends PostgreSQL with native time-series capabilities, packaging hypertables, automatic partitioning, continuous aggregates, and advanced compression on top of the SQL engine teams already know. Because it is PostgreSQL under the hood, every existing driver, ORM, BI tool, and extension â€” including PostGIS and pg_vector â€” continues to work without changes.
Self-hosting TimescaleDB on your own VPS keeps high-volume telemetry, IoT sensor streams, and financial tick data under your control without per-datapoint pricing or egress fees. The HA image bundles Patroni and common PostgreSQL tooling, giving you a production-ready foundation for metrics, monitoring, and analytics workloads.
Key features of TimescaleDB
Hypertables
Automatically partition time-series data across chunks for fast inserts and queries at billions-of-rows scale, without changing how you write SQL.
Native compression
Column-oriented compression typically shrinks historical data by 90%+, cutting storage costs while keeping recent rows fast to update and query.
Continuous aggregates
Materialized rollups refresh incrementally in the background, so dashboards over months or years of raw data stay sub-second responsive.
Full PostgreSQL compatibility
Works with every PostgreSQL client, ORM, and extension â€” including PostGIS for geospatial and pg_vector for AI embeddings â€” with zero migration effort.
Data retention policies
Drop or downsample old chunks automatically on a schedule, keeping hot data on fast storage and meeting compliance retention requirements.
Why run TimescaleDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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