TiddlyWiki is a unique open-source wiki that stores everything as individual units called tiddlers â€” notes, tasks, images, code snippets, and any other piece of information. Unlike hierarchical note-taking tools, tiddlers can be linked, tagged, and transcluded freely, so your knowledge base grows organically without forcing content into folders or categories.

Self-hosting TiddlyWiki on a VPS keeps your notes and personal knowledge base entirely private and accessible from any browser. This deployment runs TiddlyWiki in server mode, providing multi-device sync and persistent storage backed by a named volume â€” so your tiddlers are never lost between container restarts.