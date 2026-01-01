Up to 70% off for ThingsBoard

Deploy ThingsBoard in one click installation.

Open-source IoT platform for device management, real-time telemetry collection, and custom dashboard visualization.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$12.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ThingsBoard in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ThingsBoard

70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ThingsBoard

ThingsBoard is an open-source IoT platform that handles the full lifecycle of connected device deployments â€” from device provisioning and credential management through real-time telemetry ingestion, complex event processing, and custom dashboard visualization. It supports MQTT, HTTP, and CoAP protocols out of the box, making it compatible with virtually any microcontroller, industrial sensor, or gateway.

Self-hosting ThingsBoard on your own VPS means your device data never leaves your infrastructure â€” critical for industrial, medical, and smart building deployments subject to data sovereignty requirements. With multi-tenant support, a single ThingsBoard instance can serve isolated environments for different teams, customers, or projects.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ThingsBoard

Real-time Dashboards

Build custom dashboards with dozens of widget types â€” charts, gauges, maps, and tables â€” that update live as devices send telemetry.

Visual Rule Engine

Process device data with a drag-and-drop rule chain editor that triggers alarms, transforms payloads, and forwards events to external systems.

MQTT Device Connectivity

Connect sensors and microcontrollers over MQTT, HTTP, or CoAP using per-device access tokens with no extra broker required.

Device Fleet Management

Organize devices into groups, assign shared attributes, manage firmware updates, and track device status across your entire fleet.

Multi-tenant Support

Create isolated tenant accounts with their own devices, dashboards, and user roles â€” ideal for product companies managing customer deployments.

Alarms and Notifications

Define threshold or rule-driven alarms that send email, webhook, or platform notifications when device conditions are met.

Why run ThingsBoard on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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