Plausible Analytics is an open-source, privacy-first alternative to Google Analytics that tracks essential website metrics without cookies, personal data collection, or consent banners. Its tracking script weighs under 1 KB, so it has virtually no impact on page load times while providing a clean dashboard with all the traffic insights you need.

Self-hosting Plausible on your VPS keeps every pageview and event record on your infrastructure with no third-party access. This template pairs the Plausible application with PostgreSQL for metadata and ClickHouse for high-performance analytics queries, giving you a complete, production-ready setup that retains data indefinitely at a fixed infrastructure cost.