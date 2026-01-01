The Lounge is a self-hosted web-based IRC client that acts as a persistent IRC bouncer â€” staying connected to networks 24/7 so you never miss messages. It stores complete chat history and syncs read markers across all your devices through a responsive browser interface.

Self-hosting The Lounge on a VPS gives every user a permanent IRC presence without needing a separate BNC service. It supports multiple user accounts, SASL and LDAP authentication, push notifications, link previews, and simultaneous connections to multiple IRC networks.