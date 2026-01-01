TeamMapper is an open-source mind mapping application that lets teams create, share, and edit mindmaps together in real time over WebSockets. Built as a successor to the discontinued mindmapp project, it focuses on collaboration without requiring user accounts â€” share a link with view-only or edit permissions and team members can join the session immediately.

Self-hosting TeamMapper on your own VPS keeps brainstorming sessions, project plans, and team knowledge entirely on infrastructure you control. By default, mindmaps are automatically deleted after 30 days for GDPR compliance, and the configurable retention window lets teams in regulated environments tune privacy behavior to match their own policies without depending on a third-party SaaS provider.