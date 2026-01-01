Deploy TeamMapper in one click installation.
Self-hosted real-time collaborative mind mapping tool for teams to brainstorm, plan, and structure ideas together.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TeamMapper
TeamMapper is an open-source mind mapping application that lets teams create, share, and edit mindmaps together in real time over WebSockets. Built as a successor to the discontinued mindmapp project, it focuses on collaboration without requiring user accounts â€” share a link with view-only or edit permissions and team members can join the session immediately.
Self-hosting TeamMapper on your own VPS keeps brainstorming sessions, project plans, and team knowledge entirely on infrastructure you control. By default, mindmaps are automatically deleted after 30 days for GDPR compliance, and the configurable retention window lets teams in regulated environments tune privacy behavior to match their own policies without depending on a third-party SaaS provider.
Key features of TeamMapper
Real-Time Collaboration
WebSocket-based sessions let multiple teammates edit the same mindmap simultaneously, with changes appearing instantly for everyone connected to the map.
No-Account Sharing
Share a mindmap with a link or QR code using either view-only or edit permissions â€” guests can join without creating an account or logging in.
Rich Node Customization
Add images, icons, colors, font styles, and hyperlinks to nodes to turn flat outlines into visually structured diagrams suited for presentations.
Import and Export
Move mindmaps in and out of TeamMapper using JSON, Mermaid, SVG, PDF, or PNG formats for sharing with stakeholders or archiving offline.
GDPR-Friendly Defaults
Mindmaps are automatically deleted after a configurable retention period (30 days by default), helping teams meet privacy requirements without manual cleanup.
Undo and Shortcuts
Full undo/redo history and a comprehensive keyboard shortcut set keep the editor fast for power users building large or deeply-nested mindmaps.
Why run TeamMapper on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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