Tdarr is an open-source distributed media transcoding system designed to automate the conversion, compression, and health-checking of video and audio libraries at scale. It coordinates a central server with one or more worker nodes, each running FFmpeg or HandBrake jobs in parallel, so large libraries are processed efficiently without manual intervention.

Self-hosting Tdarr on your own VPS gives you complete control over encoding profiles, plugin pipelines, and hardware acceleration settings. Because transcoding happens on your infrastructure, there are no cloud processing fees, no file-size limits, and no dependency on third-party services â€” your media stays private and the compute power scales with your VPS.