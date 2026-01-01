Tautulli is a Python-based monitoring and tracking tool built specifically for Plex Media Server. It records every play event â€” who watched what, when, at what quality, and from which device â€” and presents the data in rich graphs and filterable history tables.

Self-hosting Tautulli on a VPS alongside or separately from your Plex server gives you persistent statistics and notification delivery via Discord, Slack, Telegram, and email without relying on Plex's cloud services. It connects to any Plex server over the network.