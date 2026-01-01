Deploy SyncLounge in one click installation.
Plex watch parties â€” host synchronized movie and TV nights with friends and family across multiple Plex servers.
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What you can build with SyncLounge
SyncLounge is a self-hosted "watch party" coordinator for Plex Media Server. It synchronizes playback across multiple Plex clients in real time â€” when one viewer pauses, everyone pauses; when one seeks forward, everyone catches up. Each viewer streams from their own Plex server, so the host does not have to share their library or worry about bandwidth â€” SyncLounge just keeps the playback clocks aligned and provides a chat room for the group.
Self-hosting SyncLounge on a VPS keeps watch parties under your control, with users signing in through their existing Plex accounts and connecting to their own Plex servers. Optional whitelist support restricts your instance to friends, family, or a specific Plex server's users.
Key features of SyncLounge
Real-time playback sync
Play, pause, seek, and volume actions sync across every participant in milliseconds, so the whole room stays in step.
Built-in group chat
Each room includes an integrated chat sidebar so viewers can react and discuss without leaving the player.
Multi-server support
Each viewer streams from their own Plex server, so the host does not need to share library access or burn upload bandwidth.
Plex single sign-on
Users authenticate with their existing Plex accounts â€” no separate signup, no extra password to remember.
Optional access whitelist
The AUTH_LIST variable restricts access to specific Plex usernames, emails, or server machine IDs for private deployments.
Why run SyncLounge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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