Swing Music gives your personal audio collection the streaming-quality experience that commercial services provide â€” without subscription fees, licensing restrictions, or audio compression. It auto-scans your music folders, extracts metadata, and organizes everything by artist, album, and genre with a polished web interface that includes album art, lyrics display, and personalized daily mixes generated from your listening history.

Self-hosting on your VPS gives you reliable remote access to your library from anywhere, without depending on home upload speeds or dynamic IPs. FLAC and lossless formats play natively so your audio fidelity is never compromised, and multi-user profiles mean the whole family can share one library while keeping separate listening histories.