Stirling PDF is a self-hosted PDF manipulation platform that handles over 50 document operations entirely on your own server. Merge, split, rotate, compress, convert between Office and PDF formats, apply OCR, redact sensitive content, add watermarks, apply digital signatures, and export to PDF/A â€” all through a clean web interface accessible from any browser. No file size limits. No usage quotas. No documents leaving your infrastructure.

For legal teams, finance departments, and any organization handling confidential documents, self-hosting Stirling PDF is the simplest way to get enterprise-grade PDF processing while ensuring sensitive files never pass through a third-party cloud service.