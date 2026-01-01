Deploy Statistics for Strava in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal sports analytics dashboard that transforms your Strava activities into detailed statistics, charts, and heatmaps.
Choose a VPS plan for Statistics for Strava
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Statistics for Strava
Statistics for Strava is a self-hosted analytics dashboard that pulls your complete Strava activity history and renders it as interactive charts, geographic heatmaps, gear usage reports, segment analysis, and annual reviews â€” all stored locally on your own server. Unlike the official Strava app, it never loses historical data behind a paywall and gives you full ownership of your athletic records.
Setup requires a Strava API application (free to create) and a one-time OAuth authorization flow to generate a refresh token. Once connected, the background daemon automatically imports new activities and keeps your dashboard current. A Strava account is required to use this application.
Key features of Statistics for Strava
Activity Analytics Dashboard
Comprehensive statistics with interactive charts covering totals, trends, personal records, and training load across all activity types.
Geographic Heatmap
Visualize activity hotspots on a geographic heatmap that plots all recorded routes to reveal your favorite training areas.
Gear and Maintenance Tracking
Monitor distance and usage hours for bikes, shoes, and equipment with maintenance scheduling to know when gear needs servicing.
Segment History and Efforts
Browse all your Strava segment efforts, personal records, and progression over time for every segment you have ridden or run.
Strava Rewind
Annual year-in-review experience that highlights your biggest achievements, longest activities, and fitness milestones for the year.
AI Workout Assistant
Optional AI-powered analysis of your training data with insights and suggestions, connectable to OpenAI, Anthropic, or a local Ollama model.
Why run Statistics for Strava on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.