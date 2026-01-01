Songloft is a lightweight personal music server written in Go that scans your local library, extracts cover art and metadata from MP3, FLAC, WAV, APE, OGG, and M4A files, and streams everything through a built-in web interface or any Subsonic-compatible client. A QuickJS plugin sandbox extends the server with custom audio sources, metadata providers, and device control without recompiling the binary.

Self-hosting Songloft keeps your music collection, listening history, and JWT-authenticated sessions entirely on your VPS â€” no telemetry, no third-party analytics, and no rotating commercial catalog deciding what stays available. The CGO-free binary runs comfortably on low-power hardware while still handling on-the-fly transcoding and multi-device sessions.