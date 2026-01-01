Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.
Modern open-source time tracking for freelancers and agencies with billing rates, client management, and multi-organization support.
Choose a VPS plan for Solidtime
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Solidtime
Solidtime is an open-source time tracking application designed for freelancers, consultants, and agencies that need accurate billing and project oversight. It provides a clean interface for logging time against clients and projects, configuring billable rates at the organization, project, or member level, and generating PDF reports for invoicing â€” all without a per-seat subscription.
Self-hosting Solidtime on a VPS means your time data and client records stay on infrastructure you control, with no third-party access to billing information. Unlike hosted tools that increase costs as teams grow, a self-hosted instance supports unlimited users and organizations with no recurring fees beyond the server.
Key features of Solidtime
Configurable billing rates
Set hourly rates per organization, project, or individual member so billable time is calculated correctly for every client engagement.
Multi-organization support
Manage multiple organizations and client workspaces from a single Solidtime account without separate logins or instances.
PDF report export
Generate detailed time reports as PDFs for client invoicing, directly from the web interface using the bundled Gotenberg service.
Import from Toggl & Clockify
Migrate existing time entries from Toggl, Clockify, or CSV files so billing history is preserved when switching to self-hosted.
REST API access
Full API enables integration with invoicing tools, project management software, and custom automation workflows.
Why run Solidtime on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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