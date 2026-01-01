SickGear is the most stable and feature-complete community-maintained fork of the original Sick-Beard project â€” a self-hosted TV show automation server that tracks the shows you follow, monitors Usenet indexers and torrent trackers for new episodes, and hands matched releases to your downloader for automatic library import. It has been continuously developed since 2014 with a focus on reliability, broad indexer coverage, and a polished web UI inspired by the original Sick-Beard design.

Self-hosting SickGear on a VPS keeps your TV automation running 24/7 so episodes appear in your library minutes after release. It pairs naturally with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and the broader Servarr media stack, and works with virtually every Newznab and Torznab indexer.