Deploy Shlink in one click installation.
Self-hosted URL shortener with branded short links, click analytics, QR codes, and a full REST API.
Choose a VPS plan for Shlink
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shlink
Shlink is a powerful open-source URL shortening service that gives you complete ownership of your link infrastructure. Unlike commercial services that impose branding, pricing tiers, or data sharing requirements, Shlink lets you create branded short links on your own domain with zero third-party dependency.
Self-hosting Shlink on your VPS means your click data, analytics, and link configurations remain entirely under your control. With over 4,600 GitHub stars, Shlink is a proven, actively maintained project trusted by businesses, content creators, and developers who need reliable URL shortening without vendor lock-in.
Key features of Shlink
Branded Short Links
Create short links on your own custom domain, keeping your brand consistent across all shared content.
Click Analytics
Track detailed click statistics including geographic location, device type, and referrer data for every short link.
QR Code Generation
Automatically generate QR codes for any short link, ready for print materials, presentations, and offline campaigns.
REST API Access
Programmatically create and manage links through a full REST API, enabling integration with your existing tools and workflows.
Link Expiration and Security
Set expiration dates and password-protect sensitive links to control access and enforce time-limited sharing.
Why run Shlink on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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