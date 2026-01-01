Deploy Rybbit in one click installation.
Modern open-source web analytics platform that tracks visitor behavior without cookies, tracking scripts, or invasive data collection.
Choose a VPS plan for Rybbit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Rybbit
Rybbit is a privacy-first web analytics platform designed as a modern alternative to Google Analytics. It delivers pageviews, sessions, bounce rates, referrers, geographic data, and session replays without using cookies or cross-site tracking â€” making GDPR compliance a built-in property rather than an afterthought.
Powered by ClickHouse for high-performance event storage and PostgreSQL for application data, Rybbit handles large event volumes with fast dashboard queries. Self-hosting eliminates per-site fees and data retention limits, giving you full ownership of visitor data across all your properties.
Key features of Rybbit
Cookie-Free Tracking
Tracks visitors without cookies or fingerprinting, removing the need for consent banners while staying compliant with GDPR and CCPA.
Session Replays
Records and replays user sessions to understand exactly how visitors navigate your site and where they drop off.
Custom Event Tracking
Capture any user interaction with custom events and JSON properties for detailed funnel analysis and conversion optimization.
Real-Time Dashboard
View live visitor counts, active pages, and instant metric updates so you can monitor traffic spikes as they happen.
Multi-Site Support
Manage analytics for multiple websites from a single dashboard with organization-level access controls for teams.
Why run Rybbit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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