Phoenix is an open-source AI observability platform built by Arize AI for teams developing applications with large language models, agents, and retrieval pipelines. It captures every trace produced by your application through standard OpenTelemetry instrumentation, surfacing latency, token usage, and response quality so engineers can spot regressions before they reach customers. With out-of-the-box integrations for LangChain, LlamaIndex, OpenAI, Anthropic, and most other AI frameworks, Phoenix slots into existing pipelines without code rewrites.

Self-hosting Phoenix on your own VPS keeps prompts, model outputs, and retrieval context on infrastructure you control. There are no per-trace fees or data residency constraints â€” store as much telemetry as your disk allows.