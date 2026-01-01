Passbolt is an open-source password manager built for teams that need to securely store, share, and audit credentials. Every password is end-to-end encrypted using OpenPGP before it leaves the browser â€” the server never sees your plaintext secrets. Unlike general-purpose vaults, Passbolt is designed from the ground up for collaboration: you can share individual passwords or entire folders with colleagues without ever exposing the underlying key.

Self-hosting Passbolt on your own VPS means your credentials database never touches a third-party server. You control the encryption keys, the access logs, and the data retention policy â€” a critical requirement for teams under compliance obligations like SOC 2, ISO 27001, or GDPR.